Kansas man admits he faked blindness to qualify for federal benefits

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
WICHITA, KS (KCTV) -

An Army veteran from Reno County, KS has pleaded guilty to federal charges of receiving more than $70,000 in benefits by pretending to be blind, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Thursday.

Billy J. Alumbaugh, 62, Turon, KS, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government. His ex-wife, Debra K. Alumbaugh, 58, also of Turon, pleaded guilty to concealing the crime.

In his plea, Alumbaugh admitted he falsely represented to the Veterans Administration that he was blind and homebound in order to receive special monthly pension benefits. In reality, he was able to drive and engage in other routine life activities without assistance. His wife accompanied him to medical visits in which they pretended he was blind and needed her assistance.

Alumbaugh's sentencing is set for Sept. 6.

He faces up to five years in federal prison and restitution of approximately $70,800.

Both parties have agreed to recommend Alumbaugh's wife be sentenced to a year on probation and a $1,000 fine.

Beall commended the Veterans Administration Office of Inspector General and Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Anderson for their work on the case.

