Missouri governor signs electric rate break for metal makers - KCTV5

Missouri governor signs electric rate break for metal makers

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Gov. Eric Greitens has enacted a new law allowing utility regulators to approve lower electricity rates to lure metal manufactures to Missouri. (AP) Gov. Eric Greitens has enacted a new law allowing utility regulators to approve lower electricity rates to lure metal manufactures to Missouri. (AP)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

Gov. Eric Greitens has enacted a new law allowing utility regulators to approve lower electricity rates to lure metal manufactures to Missouri.

Greitens said Thursday that he has signed legislation that had been passed last month during a special session he called.

The law is intended to entice a steel-works facility and aluminum smelter to open near the southeastern Missouri town of New Madrid. But the special electricity rates also could be sought by other new or expanding businesses that use large amounts of power.

A business from India is looking at opening a steel mill that could create more than 200 jobs in New Madrid.

A Switzerland-based company also is considering reopening part of the former Noranda aluminum smelting facility that closed last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Tombstone of Shawnee teen who drowned removed from grave

    Tombstone of Shawnee teen who drowned removed from grave

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-06-15 02:24:40 GMT
    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    More >

    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    More >

  • Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets

    Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets

    (Larry MacDougal/Associated Press)(Larry MacDougal/Associated Press)

    For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way. 

    More >

    For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way. 

    More >

  • Independence police investigate after person killed by train

    Independence police investigate after person killed by train

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-06-14 16:15:56 GMT

    Independence police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. It happened about 3:57 a.m. on the railroad tracks under Missouri 291 Highway, north of E 39th Street south. When officers arrived, they found the person dead. Police have not released the identity of the victim.

    More >

    Independence police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. It happened about 3:57 a.m. on the railroad tracks under Missouri 291 Highway, north of E 39th Street south. When officers arrived, they found the person dead. Police have not released the identity of the victim.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.