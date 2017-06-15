Burns & McDonnell encourages employees to make a difference by r - KCTV5

Burns & McDonnell encourages employees to make a difference by recycling glass

Burns & McDonnell is encouraging employees to take "The Glass Challenge," a first-ever event for Kansas City in a major push to support recycling.

As person after person shows up with bins, boxes and bags of glass from home to recycle, the iconic Ripple Glass purple bin outside Burns & McDonnell slowly fills up. 

"It's kind of a win-win. I can help the environment and check something off the to-do list," employee Brady Ritter said.

"Glass that is collected here in Kansas City is delivered to our processing facility, also here in Kansas City, where they crush it and make insulation out of it. Some of our amber glass is crushed and made into more Boulevard beer bottles. So it's a perfect loop," said Stacia Stelk with Ripple Glass.

Ripple Glass says even though 100 percent of glass can be recycled, glass still makes up nearly 5 percent of waste.

Burns & McDonnell says it wanted to do its part to change that.

"It's a perfect match for two local companies that actively try to make the world a better place," said Brian Alferman, project manager and reuse consultant with Burns & McDonnell.

After dropping off their glass items, each employee signs a pledge to continue recycling and gets a special ripple branded bag to safely transport glass from home every time. 

Since its founding in 2009, Ripple Glass boosted glass recycling in Kansas City from 3 percent to 20 percent. In April, Ripple Glass recycled its 1-billionth bottle.

Ripple Glass has more than 100 locations across the metro. To find the location most convenient for you, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

