Managing millennials a challenge for Sporting Kansas City coach - KCTV5

Managing millennials a challenge for Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes

Posted: Updated:
By Neal Jones, News Producer/Editor
Connect
Peter Vermes is one of Major League Soccer's most successful managers, but when he sensed that he was not communicating well with his younger players, he decided to do something about it. (AP) Peter Vermes is one of Major League Soccer's most successful managers, but when he sensed that he was not communicating well with his younger players, he decided to do something about it. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

The term millennials has been in the news a lot in recent years and not always in a complimentary way.

It refers to the 70 million Americans that were born between 1980 and 1999. That generation is generally thought to present some real challenges.

If you Google the term "managing millennials," hundreds and hundreds of results pop up. There are quotes like, "Why don't my Millennials work as hard as I do?" And "the best way to deal with millennials is to not hire them."

One local manager has made an in-depth study of millennials, but he doesn't work at a company like Sprint or Cerner.

He manages Sporting Kansas City.

"I did some case studies on millennials," coach Peter Vermes said. "I tried to get more familiar with how they tick."

Vermes is one of Major League Soccer's most successful managers, but when he sensed that he was not communicating well with his younger players, he decided to do something about it.

"I think, in a lot of respects, my eyes were opened," he said.

While he won't divulge where he studied millennials, the former player reports that he was told millennials want mentors, not bosses, and that led him to alter the way he deals with his players.

"I don't just tell them what they did wrong," he said, "I actually ask them to tell me what they saw or what could they maybe do differently, so I'm not just telling them what to do."

Vermes said he now spends more time talking to his guys, making certain they're on the same page.

"And I think that connection has no doubt created a better relationship," he said.

Why are millennials so different?

Vermes said improved technology has given them the ability to expect instant gratification.

"If they miss a television show from last night," he points out, "They can get on their phones and instantaneously see it today. If they want to watch a movie, they can watch a movie. If they want to buy something, they can have it bought and delivered the next day via Amazon."

But building a team doesn't happen instantly. It takes time.

"The relationships they have, not only with myself but with their teammates, is going to take some time," Vermes said. "And it's going to take work on both parties."

The experts report that it all goes back to creating a strong company culture.

"The first piece of that is you have to decide what that culture is," Vermes said. "The second piece is you have to recruit people who actually fit into that."

One website refers to millennials as "spoiled, entitled workers, " but Vermes does not agree.

"I come across so many people who are incredibly motivated, incredibly hard working, dedicated to what they do," he said.

And Vermes gives his players the ultimate compliment. 

"I'll be honest with you. I'd love to play with this team, because I think it's a committed group," he said.

Vermes has won championships as a player and a coach. He has won old-school style. Now, he wants to do it "millennial style."

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Tombstone of Shawnee teen who drowned removed from grave

    Tombstone of Shawnee teen who drowned removed from grave

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-06-15 02:24:40 GMT
    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    More >

    Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

    More >

  • US Navy loses sailor on ship for 7 days

    US Navy loses sailor on ship for 7 days

    A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday. (Photo: CNN)A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday. (Photo: CNN)

    A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.

    More >

    A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.

    More >

  • Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets

    Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets

    (Larry MacDougal/Associated Press)(Larry MacDougal/Associated Press)

    For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way. 

    More >

    For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.