I-670 near downtown Kansas City reopens after semi collide

Authorities say two semis were involved in the accident and that one of the trucks was at least partially rolled over. (KCTV5)

Interstate 670 at Genessee Street was shut down for hours Thursday morning, leading to delays for drivers as crews cleaned up the mess made by two semis that collided.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has been looking at any impact the wreck may have on the highway, but so far, they say things look fine.

Police said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. They believe a traffic slowdown caused one semi to rear-end the other, ending with one semi jack-knifed.

Two other cars were involved, but the occupants had no injuries.

One of the semi drivers was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a more than hour-long effort to get him out of the truck.

"But we have an individual that's trapped in one of the trucks, and he has life-threatening injuries and fire worked as fast as they could. We had to get two heavy rotator tow trucks out to pull the vehicles apart and allow them even an opportunity to get down to this man and perform a rescue,” Sgt. Bill Mahoney said.

Both semis were carrying full loads. One had an ingredient for making concrete, the other was a private contractor carrying United States mail.

Both loads were transferred to other trucks.

