I-670 closed at Genessee after injury accident involving 2 semis

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Authorities say two semis were involved in the accident and that one of the trucks was at least partially rolled over. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Drivers heading into Kansas City on Interstate 670 will need to find an alternate route after an accident involving two semi-trucks closed the thoroughfare on Thursday morning.

The accident happened about 8 a.m. on eastbound I-670 and Genessee Street.

Authorities say two semis were involved in the accident and that one of the trucks was at least partially rolled over.

Serious injuries have been reported in the accident but authorities have not said how many people were hurt.

The interstate is expected to be close for at least four hours.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

