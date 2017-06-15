Raytown community fights for half-century-old water park

Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.More >
Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.More >
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
Independence police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. It happened about 3:57 a.m. on the railroad tracks under Missouri 291 Highway, north of E 39th Street south. When officers arrived, they found the person dead. Police have not released the identity of the victim.More >
Independence police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. It happened about 3:57 a.m. on the railroad tracks under Missouri 291 Highway, north of E 39th Street south. When officers arrived, they found the person dead. Police have not released the identity of the victim.More >
London's fire commissioner says it will be a miracle if any survivors are found following a devastating high-rise fire that killed at least 12 people.More >
London's fire commissioner says it will be a miracle if any survivors are found following a devastating high-rise fire that killed at least 12 people.More >
Authorities in Kansas City are searching for a suspect after three men were stabbed in Midtown early Thursday morning. When police arrived they found three men on 38th Street, between Broadway Boulevard and Central Avenue, who had been stabbed after being in an argument with another man.More >
Authorities in Kansas City are searching for a suspect after three men were stabbed in Midtown early Thursday morning. When police arrived they found three men on 38th Street, between Broadway Boulevard and Central Avenue, who had been stabbed after being in an argument with another man.More >
Five men from Excelsior Springs pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a $4.3 million conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in five northwest Missouri counties. Federal prosecutors say the men distributed the drugs through Jackson, Clay, Ray, Clinton and Buchanan counties.More >
Five men from Excelsior Springs pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a $4.3 million conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in five northwest Missouri counties. Federal prosecutors say the men distributed the drugs through Jackson, Clay, Ray, Clinton and Buchanan counties.More >
The U.S. Coast Guard is telling WCSC-TV in South Carolina that both state and federal authorities are investigating a potential dirty bomb threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >
The U.S. Coast Guard is telling WCSC-TV in South Carolina that both state and federal authorities are investigating a potential dirty bomb threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >
Grenfell Tower was intended to be among the jewels of an $85 million (£67 million) urban regeneration scheme carried out by the London borough of Kensignton and Chelsea.More >
Grenfell Tower was intended to be among the jewels of an $85 million (£67 million) urban regeneration scheme carried out by the London borough of Kensignton and Chelsea.More >
City leaders say they’d like all new cul-de-sacs to be made of concrete, but home builders don’t want to comply because of the price tag of concrete.More >
City leaders say they’d like all new cul-de-sacs to be made of concrete, but home builders don’t want to comply because of the price tag of concrete.More >