Raytown community fights for half-century-old water park

Officials say fixing all of the park’s problems would cost an estimated $450,000. (KCTV5)

People living near the water park say it’s a staple in their community. (KCTV5)

Hundreds living in the Raytown area are fighting to reopen a half-century-old water park.

Members of the community are fighting to reopen Super Splash Water Park, located at 5330 Raytown Road, and have started a petition to go along with their efforts. The city closed the park for improvements at the start of the 2017 season, and now its future is in question.

People living near the water park say it’s a staple in their community. They say it not only gives kids something to do, but it provides jobs and brings people and business into the city.

The park’s board says the decision comes down to numbers.

Attendance has dropped significantly and when that is combined with increased operational costs and the need to renovate the 51-year-old park, the city says they had to close it.

Officials say fixing all of the park’s problems would cost an estimated $450,000. That number also includes fixing broken water lines and a slide that has structural concerns.

However, those who work and play at the park say it’s an important part of Raytown.

“I feel like I did a lot of growing up here and I want people to have the same memories I had here,” former employee and guest Maddie Summer said.

The park’s board is looking at a long-term strategic plan for the pool.

More than 600 people have signed the petition to reopen the park.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.