Police search for suspect after at least 3 stabbed in Midtown

Police say the suspect fled the scene and is described as a white man wearing all purple and armed with a hunting knife. (KCTV5) Police say the suspect fled the scene and is described as a white man wearing all purple and armed with a hunting knife. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities in Kansas City are searching for a suspect after three men were stabbed in Midtown early Thursday morning.

The incident happened about 5:17 a.m. in the 3700 block of Broadway Boulevard.

When police arrived they found three men on 38th Street, between Broadway Boulevard and Central Street, who had been stabbed after being in an argument with another man.

Officers say they are searching for a possible fourth victim.

The three men were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and is described as a white man wearing all purple and armed with a hunting knife.

Authorities have closed 38th Street from Broadway Boulevard to Central Street as they conduct their investigation.

