Injury reported after vehicle hits train in KCMO

Police say one person was hurt when the blue minivan drove into the train. (KCTV5)

Authorities in Kansas City are looking for what caused a vehicle to hit a train late Wednesday evening.

The accident happened about 11:25 a.m. on tracks in the area of 59th Street and Quincy Avenue.

Police say one person was hurt when the blue minivan drove into the train. The person was taken to an area hospital, by an officer, with minor injuries.

Officers are still searching for what caused the accident.

The train was stuck on the tracks for hours overnight but has since been moved as the tracks reopened.

Authorities towed the minivan from the scene.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.