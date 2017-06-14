Man charged with stealing $176K of equipment throughout the metr - KCTV5

Man charged with stealing $176K of equipment throughout the metro

Michael Stroud has been charged in the case. Michael Stroud has been charged in the case.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Investigators say a tip lead them to a large stash of expensive, stolen construction and farm equipment that was hidden away. 

More than $176,000 worth of property that was swiped from job sites in Kansas City, Smithville, Platte County and Clinton County were discovered by Platte County deputies. 

The discoveries were from an investigation that started after someone stole a trailer from 88th Street and Glenwood in Kansas City. 

The 5,000 pound dump trailer disappeared from one of Roy Ragland's construction sites. 

"It's really aggravating because it's our hard-earned dollars that bought that," Ragland said. "It just kind of makes you mad."

Ragland says thieves are constantly targeting construction companies and farmers. 

“I have two good friends of mine who have lost skid loaders off their job sites," Ragland said. "This is my third trailer stolen." 

Deputies discovered Ragland's trailer off of Cochran Road in Edgerton, MO. There, investigators also found an $80,000 trailer, a $40,000 skid steer and multiple $10,000 bobcats and flatbeds. 

Michael Stroud has been charged in the case. In 2011, Stroud pleaded guilty to stealing about $200,000 worth of similar equipment. 

He posted bond on Tuesday. As part of his bond conditions, Stroud must have GPS monitoring within 24 hours of release. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

