Tombstone of Shawnee teen who drowned removed from grave

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.

A friend of Treyvon Mays set up a GoFundMe page for the monuments return. Meanwhile, city officials in Shawnee are not happy because they own cemetery and it was removed without their permission.  

Mays, a senior at Shawnee Mission Northwest, died last year after drowning while swimming and paddle boarding with friends at Lakeview Estates Neighborhood Lake. 

His grave-site is marked by bundles of flowers, a visor he wore and his graduation cap. But the tombstone that marked the site is now gone, a shocking surprise to friends and the city that owns the gravesite. 

The city says they’re rethinking their protocol because no family should have to go through this.

“We just really want Treyvon’s family and friends to know that we are sorry that this happen," said Shawnee  Communications Manager Julie Breithaupt.  

It’s unclear exactly when the tombstone was removed.

However, the owner of Bluhm Monuments admits he took the tombstone because of an outstanding debt. He refused to discuss the matter further before hanging up the phone.

A small plaque now marks the plot. 

A GoFundMe page was created today to raise $1,500 for the monuments return. 

The city says they would have worked with their partners to ensure the tombstone was not removed. 

KCTV5 has been told they have spoken to the company and it should be returned by next week.

