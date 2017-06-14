Mueller investigating Trump for obstruction of justice, Washingt - KCTV5

Mueller investigating Trump for obstruction of justice, Washington Post reports

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
(AP PHOTO) (AP PHOTO)

By Eli Watkins CNN

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice, The Washington Post reported Wednesday evening.

Mueller is interviewing as early as this week three top intelligence officials as part of the probe, the Post reported, citing "five people briefed on the requests."

It is the most significant sign that Mueller's investigation is extending beyond questions of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The news came the same week as Trump friend Chris Ruddy floated the possibility that Trump would fire Mueller, who was appointed to head up the investigation after Trump fired Comey.

Mark Corallo, a spokesman for Trump's private attorney, Marc Kasowitz, immediately condemned the Post report.

"The FBI leak of information regarding the President is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal," Corallo told CNN.

The NSA said in a statement that the "NSA will fully cooperate with the special counsel. We are not in a position to comment further."

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller, hinted broadly that the special counsel investigation could be looking at Trump during a House committee hearing on Tuesday. When asked about a letter he wrote recommending firing former FBI Director James Comey, Rosenstein said that Mueller could be looking into the decision-making process for the firing -- and he was therefore "not at liberty to talk about that now."

Mueller has been tasked with leading the executive branch's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and any potential collusion between Russia and Trump associates.

Mueller met with Sens. Richard Burr and Mark Warner, the Republican and Democratic leadership of the Senate intelligence committee Wednesday.

Comey testified before the Senate intelligence committee last week and confirmed that he gave Mueller the memos he wrote detailing his interactions with Trump ahead of his firing. In one memo, Comey said Trump tried to direct him to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey said he believed Mueller would look into Trump for obstruction of justice.

"I don't think it's for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct," Comey said. "I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning, but that's a conclusion I'm sure the special counsel will work towards, to try and understand what the intention was there, and whether that's an offense."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN's Jim Acosta contributed to this report.

