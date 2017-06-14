California Air Base on alert due to “real world security incident"

A man says he and his mother feared for their lives after a traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport. The officer that made the stop has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but the man says the investigation is incomplete. Michael McGill Jr. says he was humiliated by a Kansas City Airport police officer. In April, his mother dropped him off for an international flight. “As I’m trying to decide if I wanted to drop my bags at curbside check in or in...