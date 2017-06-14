Elderly residents frustrated as Kansas City apartment's elevator - KCTV5

Elderly residents frustrated as Kansas City apartment's elevator remains broken after weeks

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
A group of senior citizens who rely on canes and wheelchairs have been forced to take the stairs for weeks. (KCTV5) A group of senior citizens who rely on canes and wheelchairs have been forced to take the stairs for weeks. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A group of senior citizens who rely on canes and wheelchairs have been forced to take the stairs for weeks. 

Residents at West Paseo, a six-story apartment complex meant for senior living, has been without an elevator for three weeks. 

"We have called everybody that we could think of in the city," said Charlie Lott-Walker, a resident in the apartment. 

Since May 30, they have been without an elevator, forced to climb up and down the stairs. Most residents who live in the building are elderly and have health issues, with some in wheelchairs. They say it's been a struggle and they feel like no one cares. 

"It's 22 steps all together from one level to another," said Ronald Cavil, a resident. 

The apartment complex is owned by Coheny Esrey, a real estate company in Mission. KCTV5 discovered the Better Business Bureau has graded them with an "F." 

Residents want the company to be held accountable. 

"Our responsibility is to pay our bill and they hold us to the fire on that," Cavil said. 

The building manager told KCTV5 they still don’t know when the elevator will be fixed. 

She says they’re doing what they can to offer support in the meantime. 

Maintenance workers are helping carry up groceries and she says the company will pay for hotel accommodations for two wheelchair-bound residents.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man says he felt threatened during traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport

    Man says he felt threatened during traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-06-14 05:02:35 GMT
    The altercation took place outside near the Delta check-in area. The man says he feared for his life after the officer unlocked his gun from his holster.The altercation took place outside near the Delta check-in area. The man says he feared for his life after the officer unlocked his gun from his holster.

    A man says he and his mother feared for their lives after a traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport.  The officer that made the stop has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but the man says the investigation is incomplete.  Michael McGill Jr. says he was humiliated by a Kansas City Airport police officer. In April, his mother dropped him off for an international flight.  “As I’m trying to decide if I wanted to drop my bags at curbside check in or in...

    More >

    A man says he and his mother feared for their lives after a traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport.  The officer that made the stop has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but the man says the investigation is incomplete.  Michael McGill Jr. says he was humiliated by a Kansas City Airport police officer. In April, his mother dropped him off for an international flight.  “As I’m trying to decide if I wanted to drop my bags at curbside check in or in...

    More >

  • Witness: Woman drops baby from window to escape London tower fire

    Witness: Woman drops baby from window to escape London tower fire

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:17 AM EDT2017-06-14 10:17:45 GMT
    Smoke and flames rise from building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)Smoke and flames rise from building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

    A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.

    More >

    A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.

    More >

  • 3 charged with murder in Lone Jack homicide, assault

    3 charged with murder in Lone Jack homicide, assault

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-13 21:33:39 GMT

    A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.

    More >

    A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.