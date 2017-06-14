Elderly residents frustrated as Kansas City apartment's elevator remains broken after weeks

A group of senior citizens who rely on canes and wheelchairs have been forced to take the stairs for weeks. (KCTV5)

A group of senior citizens who rely on canes and wheelchairs have been forced to take the stairs for weeks.

Residents at West Paseo, a six-story apartment complex meant for senior living, has been without an elevator for three weeks.

"We have called everybody that we could think of in the city," said Charlie Lott-Walker, a resident in the apartment.

Since May 30, they have been without an elevator, forced to climb up and down the stairs. Most residents who live in the building are elderly and have health issues, with some in wheelchairs. They say it's been a struggle and they feel like no one cares.

"It's 22 steps all together from one level to another," said Ronald Cavil, a resident.

The apartment complex is owned by Coheny Esrey, a real estate company in Mission. KCTV5 discovered the Better Business Bureau has graded them with an "F."

Residents want the company to be held accountable.

"Our responsibility is to pay our bill and they hold us to the fire on that," Cavil said.

The building manager told KCTV5 they still don’t know when the elevator will be fixed.

She says they’re doing what they can to offer support in the meantime.

Maintenance workers are helping carry up groceries and she says the company will pay for hotel accommodations for two wheelchair-bound residents.

