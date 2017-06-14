3 arrested following altercation in the Northland

Three people are in jail after an incident crossed state lines.

Police on the Missouri side were called for an argument at Mulberry and Hickory in the Northland. One of the suspects was arrested there, but police say the other two attempted to get away.

In the process of trying to escape, an officer was struck by a car.

Police say a man and a woman drove across the Fairfax Bridge in KCK, took an exit and then drove under the bridge. At that point, officers say they tried to jump in the river and swim away.

The woman climbed out and arrested, but the man got away and swam across the river over to the Kansas side.

However, when he couldn't figure out how to get out, KCK fire rescue crews had to retrieve him from the river. They did so and took him back over the Missouri side, where he was arrested.

