5 plead guilty in $4.3 million Kansas City-area meth ring

A man says he and his mother feared for their lives after a traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport. The officer that made the stop has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but the man says the investigation is incomplete. Michael McGill Jr. says he was humiliated by a Kansas City Airport police officer. In April, his mother dropped him off for an international flight. “As I’m trying to decide if I wanted to drop my bags at curbside check in or in...More >
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.More >
A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.More >
A woman didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth to a baby girl on a sidewalk in Massachusetts.More >
A Belleville, Illinois man was identified as the shooter in Wednesday morning’s assault at a baseball practice congressional Republicans were taking part in outside of Washington D.C.More >
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot by a gunman who opened fire at a charity baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.More >
City leaders say they’d like all new cul-de-sacs to be made of concrete, but home builders don’t want to comply because of the price tag of concrete.More >
