Lawrence woman seriously injured after struck by car

According to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, between 2013 and 2016, there were 347 deaths and 1,021 serious injuries in pedestrian-related accidents. (KCTV5)

A 22-year-old woman suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning after she was struck by a car in Lawrence.

This incident adds to concerns that advocates have as they push for pedestrian safety and awareness this week.

According to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, between 2013 and 2016, there were 347 deaths and 1,021 serious injuries in pedestrian-related accidents.

The top five pedestrian-contributing factors in those deaths were failure to yield, alcohol, distraction or inattention, drug impairment and physical impairment.

Eric Bunch from Bike Walk KC says it shouldn’t be up to just the pedestrians to maintain safety; it’s a two-way street he says. Drivers need to prioritize safety over speed.

Bunch says he experiences the danger firsthand when he and his wife walk their children home from daycare each day.

“You would think that like a caravan of like two babies in a stroller and a little toddler on a bike and two parents would be a cue to slow down and stop,” Bunch said. “But unfortunately, again it goes back to that ingrained culture that speeding through neighborhoods in a car is more important than safety of the people who are living there.”

The simple practice of looking both ways before crossing the street could save lives.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.