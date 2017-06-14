Local gunsmith talks about weapon used in shooting attack on con - KCTV5

Local gunsmith talks about weapon used in shooting attack on congressman

Posted: Updated:
By Angie Ricono, Investigative Reporter
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
Don Pind is a local gunsmith. (KCTV5) Don Pind is a local gunsmith. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Investigators say James Hodgkinson, the man who wounded House Rep. Steve Scalise in a planned attack, was armed with an M-4 semi-automatic rifle. 

Don Pind is a local gunsmith says the weapon can be sentimental, but they are also easy to shoot. 

"Most people own them because they want to play with them," Pind said. "Shoot off a lot of ammunition in short period of time. I carried one in Vietnam. I'd like to have one to put up. That why most guys have one - it's not like they're going to do anything with them."

There's hardly any kickback to the gun when you fire it, Pind said. 

"The spring system - you get virtually no recoil," he said. "When we talked to them in service, we'd show the guys and hold it up to our face that there's no recoil. There's no kick. The spring takes care of that and there's no recoil. And that's why people like to to shoot them. "

Pind says the weapons shoot many bullets quickly, but it doesn't have the stopping power of other guns. 

The rifles are a favorite among police departments, including Kansas City, because they are easy to store and carry in a crowd. 

To legally own a short barrel M-4 you need to register it with the federal government.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man says he felt threatened during traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport

    Man says he felt threatened during traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-06-14 05:02:35 GMT
    The altercation took place outside near the Delta check-in area. The man says he feared for his life after the officer unlocked his gun from his holster.The altercation took place outside near the Delta check-in area. The man says he feared for his life after the officer unlocked his gun from his holster.

    A man says he and his mother feared for their lives after a traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport.  The officer that made the stop has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but the man says the investigation is incomplete.  Michael McGill Jr. says he was humiliated by a Kansas City Airport police officer. In April, his mother dropped him off for an international flight.  “As I’m trying to decide if I wanted to drop my bags at curbside check in or in...

    More >

    A man says he and his mother feared for their lives after a traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport.  The officer that made the stop has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but the man says the investigation is incomplete.  Michael McGill Jr. says he was humiliated by a Kansas City Airport police officer. In April, his mother dropped him off for an international flight.  “As I’m trying to decide if I wanted to drop my bags at curbside check in or in...

    More >

  • Witness: Woman drops baby from window to escape London tower fire

    Witness: Woman drops baby from window to escape London tower fire

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:17 AM EDT2017-06-14 10:17:45 GMT
    Smoke and flames rise from building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)Smoke and flames rise from building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

    A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.

    More >

    A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.

    More >

  • 3 charged with murder in Lone Jack homicide, assault

    3 charged with murder in Lone Jack homicide, assault

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-13 21:33:39 GMT

    A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.

    More >

    A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.