Local gunsmith talks about weapon used in shooting attack on congressman

Investigators say James Hodgkinson, the man who wounded House Rep. Steve Scalise in a planned attack, was armed with an M-4 semi-automatic rifle.

Don Pind is a local gunsmith says the weapon can be sentimental, but they are also easy to shoot.

"Most people own them because they want to play with them," Pind said. "Shoot off a lot of ammunition in short period of time. I carried one in Vietnam. I'd like to have one to put up. That why most guys have one - it's not like they're going to do anything with them."

There's hardly any kickback to the gun when you fire it, Pind said.

"The spring system - you get virtually no recoil," he said. "When we talked to them in service, we'd show the guys and hold it up to our face that there's no recoil. There's no kick. The spring takes care of that and there's no recoil. And that's why people like to to shoot them. "

Pind says the weapons shoot many bullets quickly, but it doesn't have the stopping power of other guns.

The rifles are a favorite among police departments, including Kansas City, because they are easy to store and carry in a crowd.

To legally own a short barrel M-4 you need to register it with the federal government.

