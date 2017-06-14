Wyandotte County DA's office investigates eviction scam

The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office is investigating what they’re calling an eviction scam that involves multiple foreclosed homes. (Ashley Arnold/KCTV5 News)

The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office is investigating what they’re calling an eviction scam that involves multiple foreclosed homes.

Investigators say homes were donated to the Truman Road Corridor Association. Now, they say the president of that group violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act with people who owned those homes.

"We're going yo go after any supplier that comes into this county and commits deceptive and unconscionable acts," said investigator Kent Maple with the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office.

Maple says after the homes were donated to the Truman Road Corridor Association, David Biersmith sold them to Silver Financial Group. Eventually, the homes were sold and then resold and all seemed fine.

"Two or three years after I bought the property, I get a call from Mr. David. And he says that he owns the property. And I go, 'There's no way, there has to be a mistake,'" Francisco Murguia said.

Biersmith claimed he was still owed money on the properties. When he didn’t get money, he left eviction notices.

"That was basically it. He said if you don't give me the $9,500 that's owed to me, the house is going to be taken away, You're going to be evicted," Murguia said.

Maple says at this point, it’s not about whether or not the money was owed but about the eviction notices and lies told to the homeowners.

"And even if the payments were made, we're alleging that what he did violates the Consumer Protection Act, regardless of whether he received payments or not," Maple said.

Erick Mares is the son of another victim. He says he’s concerned about others that may be impacted.

"They only know about seven or eight people that it has happened to ... don't know how many other people might have gotten scared, lost their money and do not come forward and ask for help," he said.

Biersmith faces at least $160,000 in fines, but more fines could be coming and he could have to pay investigative costs and court fees.

