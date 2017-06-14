Residents concerned as new downtown dog park sits vacant

Concern is rising amongst those who want to use the West Terrace Off Leash park because it was supposed to open several weeks ago and still hasn’t. (Kelli Taylor/ KCTV5)

Kansas City is adding a new downtown dog park.

Concern is rising amongst those who want to use the West Terrace Off Leash park because it was supposed to open several weeks ago and still hasn’t.

Several people have come to the park located on Pennsylvania Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets asking when the park will officially open.

“It’s disappointing because it looked like it was going to be done the first of April, and there’s so limited green space down here that I was really looking forward to it to open,” said pet owner Laura Powell.

Jimmi Lossing with the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department admits the grand opening has been pushed back a couple times but for good reasons, she says.

“Lessons learned in the past with Penn Valley Park and Swope park we need to make sure that we have a good turf establishment and you can kind of see they mowed recently, you can see those darker or lighter areas. Those are areas that haven’t been completely filled in with seed,” Lossing said.

If they let the dogs in too soon they could tear up the grass down to the dirt, and when it rains, the park could become a muddy mess, Lossing says.

The city has been planting more seeds and watering to get the turf up to speed.

“I actually had no idea why they were waiting,” said pet owner Allison Roberts. “It looks great to me, but that definitely makes sense.”

Another concern with the park is the cost to use it.

The only way to enter the park is with a key fob. To get a key fob, pet owners must show that their dog is up to date on its shots.

Lossing says this is important for safety and allows them to communicate with those who use the park.

While some are worried about the cost, Roberts isn’t.

“It helps with her safety and making sure she’s going to be okay so yeah I think it’s definitely worth it,” Roberts said.

Lossing says the onetime fee for users will be less than $10 and is mainly for the cost of the key fob.

To register, go to any downtown community center.

The park is expected to open by late July, early August.

