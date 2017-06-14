Prairie Village police seek vehicle of interest connected to 2 home invasion robberies

Prairie Village police say the robberies happened on May 19 and May 27 in the 5100 block of West 75th Street. (Prairie Village Police Department)

Police are investigating two home invasion robberies that occurred in last month. (Prairie Village Police Department)

Police are investigating two home invasion robberies that occurred in last month.

Prairie Village police say the robberies happened on May 19 and May 27 in the 5100 block of West 75th Street.

The suspect has been described as a black man, 20-30 years old, approximately 6’2" tall with a muscular build and being bald or having short hair.

Detectives have developed a vehicle of interest and would like to locate the vehicle.

The vehicle is a 2000-2005 silver Buick LeSabre. The vehicle was displaying a paper tag and had a yellow object hanging from the rear-view mirror.

The vehicle also has an antenna near the rear of the roof.

If you recognize this vehicle please contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.