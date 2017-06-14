Wanted: Dykota Pennington

Dykota Pennington is wanted on a Jasper County probation violation warrant for rape. (CrimeStoppers)

Dykota Pennington is wanted on a Jasper County probation violation warrant for rape.

The original offense happened in 2013 in Carthage, MO and involved the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

His last known address was in the area of 10th Street and Forest Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

Pennington should be considered dangerous.

