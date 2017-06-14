City leaders say they’d like all new cul-de-sacs to be made of concrete, but home builders don’t want to comply because of the price tag of concrete. (KCTV5)

Cul-de-sacs may become a thing of the past in Overland Park if city leaders and home builders can’t see eye-to-eye.

City leaders say they’d like all new cul-de-sacs to be made of concrete, but home builders don’t want to comply because of the price tag of concrete.

“The cost is almost $40,000 more than an asphalt road for the same roadway pavement,” said the president of the Home Builders Association, Harold Phelps.

Home builders say they’ll be forced to reduce the number of cul-de-sacs if they must be made of concrete.

The change from asphalt to concrete could impact the housing market in Overland Park because home builders would have to raise the prices of homes to pay for the additional coast.

Some residents say raising prices is not a problem.

“To live in Overland Park with a cul-de-sac, people will pay more because it’s a value added to a home,” said Rebecca Harpole of Overland Park.

The city argues that building concrete cul-de-sacs is better for taxpayers. Currently the city maintains the asphalt every seven years, with concrete the cost would be much lower.

“We go in to do preservation techniques with the asphalt,” said Tony Hoffman, Overland Park Public Work director. “We believe we won’t have to do that (with concrete).”

Harpole says concrete or asphalt, cul-de-sacs are much more than an investment.

“The kids get to play on their bikes and on their scooters and it’s nice because you can sit on your driveway versus always being in your backyard and you develop some sense of community that, it’s great,” Harpole said.

No decision has been made yet.

The proposal will be in committee June 28.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.