Reports show increases in lice cases at summer camps - KCTV5

Reports show increases in lice cases at summer camps

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

School may be out, but head lice is still in session.

Head lice can spread just as easily at day camps and sleepaway camps as it does at school.

Consumer Reports say physically combing out the bugs and their eggs is safer and more effective than popular chemical treatments.

“The active ingredients in both Rid and Nix can cause painful side effects including itchy and inflamed skin, chemical burns and even difficulty breathing,” said Jeneen Interlandi of Consumer Reports. “What’s more, research suggests that lice are increasingly resistant to the chemicals in these products.”

Professionals say to get rid of the lice in a natural way, coat the hair and scalp with a conditioner, then with a wide tooth comb separate the hair into smaller sections and after that run a metal nit comb through each smaller section.

“Lice prefer to live and lay their eggs very close to the scalp, so when you do your comb-out that’s the area you want to focus on,” Interlandi said.

After each comb-through wipe the comb onto a paper towel and look for lice. When finished with the entire head, wash the combs in very hot, soapy water and throw the used paper towels in a re-sealable plastic bag and throw it away.

Continue the comb-outs every day until no more live lice are found.

Then, every few days for about a month, sanitize any items that come into direct contact with the lice infected hair.

Finally, make sure to check and treat everyone in the family, so the lice don’t get passed around.

