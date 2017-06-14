Reports show increases in lice cases at summer camps

A man says he and his mother feared for their lives after a traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport. The officer that made the stop has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but the man says the investigation is incomplete. Michael McGill Jr. says he was humiliated by a Kansas City Airport police officer. In April, his mother dropped him off for an international flight. “As I’m trying to decide if I wanted to drop my bags at curbside check in or in...More >
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.More >
A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.More >
A woman didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth to a baby girl on a sidewalk in Massachusetts.More >
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >
The man who shot several people at a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, outside of Washington, D.C. is from Belleville, Illinois.More >
A man is recovering at a metro hospital after being shot during a break-in early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened about 12:49 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Park Avenue.More >
London's Metropolitan Police say six people have died in the devastating fire that engulfed a west London apartment block. Police say the number is expected to rise.More >
