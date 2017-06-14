Independence police investigate after person killed by train

Independence police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. (File)

Independence police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning.

It happened about 3:57 a.m. on the railroad tracks under Missouri 291 Highway, north of E 39th Street south.

When officers arrived, they found the person dead.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

One of the southbound Missouri 291 Highway lanes was shut down while police detectives and personnel from the Medical Examiner’s Office were on scene, it has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the incident, who has not already given a statement to police is asked to call the TIPS hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

