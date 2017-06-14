Congressman among "multiple" victims in Alexandria shooting

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning, CBS affiliate WUSA reports.

CBS News has learned the shooting happened in the dugout at field used for Congressional softball practice. Four people were shot and one congressman was shot in the hip.

The congressman shot was House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

A suspect is believed to be in custody.

Park Police spokeswoman Anna Rose tells WUSA they are using one of their Eagle helicopters to medevac injured, but that Alexandria Police Department is handling the incident.

This is a developing story.

