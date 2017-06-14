Busloads head to Jefferson City, weigh in on abortion debate

The Missouri Senate could debate proposals to ramp up state abortion regulations as early as Wednesday. (KCTV5)

Lawmakers in Jefferson City are considering more regulations for abortions.

As an extended session continues, busloads of people, wanting their voices heard, will leave the metro and head to the capitol.

Lawmakers are considering requiring annual inspections for abortion clinics during a special session on abortion called by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

He says a federal judge's ruling that struck down some of the state's abortion laws in part prompted his decision to call lawmakers back to the Capitol.

Other proposals up for debate include a measure that would nullify a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination in housing and employment based on "reproductive health decisions," such as abortion or pregnancies.

Greitens, on Wednesday, is leading an anti-abortion rally at the Capitol. Abortion-rights activists also are staging a demonstration.

A vote on the legislation could come Wednesday, but pushback is expected from Democratic senators.

However, Planned Parenthood says they already follow strict safety standards. They say the governor’s efforts are purely political.

Despite the extended session, the organization is moving forward with plans at their Kansas City locations.

