Man says he felt threatened during traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport

The altercation took place outside near the Delta check-in area. The man says he feared for his life after the officer unlocked his gun from his holster.

A man says he and his mother feared for their lives after a traffic stop at Kansas City International Airport.

The officer that made the stop has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but the man says the investigation is incomplete.

Michael McGill Jr. says he was humiliated by a Kansas City Airport police officer. In April, his mother dropped him off for an international flight.

“As I’m trying to decide if I wanted to drop my bags at curbside check in or inside, I wanted to take a quick moment to see which one would be more expeditious and the police officer honked at us," McGill said.

But cameras at the airport only caught minutes of the altercation.

Surveillance video shows his mother’s vehicle pulled to the curbside and the officer right behind.

The officer says the vehicle did not have a front license plate and ITS front two tires were in a bus lane.

McGill says the officer was overly aggressive and at points, even reached for his weapon.

“He was very dismissive, demeaning, very dishonoring and disrespectful without any provocation," McGill said. "He touched his weapon multiple times. He intimidated me. I was really in fear of my life from him touching his weapon without any provocation."

McGill filed a complaint and posted about the altercation on Facebook. So far, the post has more than 15,000 shares and more than 26,000 reactions.

A month after his complaint, he was told the officer didn’t do anything wrong and that only a few minutes of the altercation were caught on camera.

“They only showed me 3 mins and 48 seconds of a nearly 15-minute interaction andt hat really gives me a cause for concern for my safety," he said. "What if something happened to me or someone else, what if something happened to the officer?”

McGill says he asked the officer for clarity and direction several times.

An internal investigation and a report by the Missouri Highway Patrol says the officer followed protocol.

McGill believes the outcome of the investigation would be different if the entire altercation was caught on camera.

KCTV5 reached out to KCI's Chief of Police for comment, but he was unavailable.



