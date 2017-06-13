Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing Neosho couple

The Neosho Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Murice Cohu, 88, and Marie Cohu, 82.

Family members last spoke to Marie Cohu on June 8. She had told them that morning they were heading to Yakima, WS.

They have not been heard from since.

They were driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu that's red and includes a Missouri license plate of CE0G3P.

More information from law enforcement:

Murice Junior Cohu, a white male, age 88, height 5 feet 11 inches, 180 pounds, gray hair, brown eyes. Marie Florence Cohu, a white female, age 82, height 5 feet 3 inches, 136 pounds, gray hair, brown eyes.



