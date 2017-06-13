Man behind wheel in deadly Leavenworth County crash convicted of involuntary manslaughter

Wilson, 22, was behind the wheel in a crash that killed Justin Wilson and Jesse Aldrich. (Submitted)

A jury in Leavenworth has found William Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter related to DUI.

Wilson, 22, was behind the wheel in a crash that killed Justin Wilson and Jesse Aldrich.

They were slated to be groomsmen in a wedding later that day at Holy-Field Vineyard and Winery in Basehor. Both men were from Basehor, KS.

The jury began deliberations on Tuesday and a guilty verdict was return shortly after 8 p.m.

