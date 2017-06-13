Man behind wheel in deadly Leavenworth County crash convicted of - KCTV5

Man behind wheel in deadly Leavenworth County crash convicted of involuntary manslaughter

Posted: Updated:
Wilson, 22, was behind the wheel in a crash that killed Justin Wilson and Jesse Aldrich. (Submitted) Wilson, 22, was behind the wheel in a crash that killed Justin Wilson and Jesse Aldrich. (Submitted)
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A jury in Leavenworth has found William Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter related to DUI. 

Wilson, 22, was behind the wheel in a crash that killed Justin Wilson and Jesse Aldrich. 

They were slated to be groomsmen in a wedding later that day at Holy-Field Vineyard and Winery in Basehor. Both men were from Basehor, KS. 

The jury began deliberations on Tuesday and a guilty verdict was return shortly after 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kansas City restaurant owner accused of rape posts bond

    Kansas City restaurant owner accused of rape posts bond

    Monday, June 12 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-06-13 01:03:34 GMT
    Arturo CabralArturo Cabral
    The owner of a local Mexican restaurant is back out of jail.  Arturo Cabral was charged with raping two women in 2015 and 2016.  Cabral used to own El Patron on Southwest Boulevard. Prosecutors say they were both unconscious when they were attacked.  Court documents allege evidence obtained from a sexual assault examination the woman underwent at a hospital matched Cabral's DNA. Authorities allege the second sexual attack involved a 19-year-old woman last June...More >
    The owner of a local Mexican restaurant is back out of jail.  Arturo Cabral was charged with raping two women in 2015 and 2016.  Cabral used to own El Patron on Southwest Boulevard. Prosecutors say they were both unconscious when they were attacked.  Court documents allege evidence obtained from a sexual assault examination the woman underwent at a hospital matched Cabral's DNA. Authorities allege the second sexual attack involved a 19-year-old woman last June...More >

  • Murderer says 'It felt great' to kill

    Murderer says 'It felt great' to kill

     "I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...

    More >

     "I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...

    More >

  • 3 charged with murder in Lone Jack homicide, assault

    3 charged with murder in Lone Jack homicide, assault

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-13 21:33:39 GMT

    A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.

    More >

    A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.