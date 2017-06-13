Police identify boy at center of KCMO death investigation

Family and friends of a high school senior who died last year are heartbroken again after his tombstone was removed from his grave.More >
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.
Independence police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. It happened about 3:57 a.m. on the railroad tracks under Missouri 291 Highway, north of E 39th Street south. When officers arrived, they found the person dead. Police have not released the identity of the victim.
Authorities in Kansas City are searching for a suspect after three men were stabbed in Midtown early Thursday morning. When police arrived they found three men on 38th Street, between Broadway Boulevard and Central Avenue, who had been stabbed after being in an argument with another man.
London's fire commissioner says it will be a miracle if any survivors are found following a devastating high-rise fire that killed at least 12 people.
Five men from Excelsior Springs pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a $4.3 million conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in five northwest Missouri counties. Federal prosecutors say the men distributed the drugs through Jackson, Clay, Ray, Clinton and Buchanan counties.
Police have identified a young boy who died in a Kansas City home on Tuesday afternoon.
Hundreds living in the Raytown area are fighting to reopen a half-century-old water park. Members of the community are fighting to reopen Super Splash Water Park and have started a petition to go along with their efforts. The city closed the park for improvements at the start of the 2017 season, and now its future is in question.
A California woman smuggled her grandmother's beloved pup into the hospital by pretending it was a baby.
