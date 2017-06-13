Police identify boy at center of KCMO death investigation

Police later identified the boy as Audrick Warren, 9. (Eddie E L Warren/Facebook)

Police have identified a young boy who died in a Kansas City home on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call about a "non-breather" shortly after noon on Tuesday in the 5800 block of N. London.

At the scene, crews from the Kansas City Fire Department pronounced the boy dead.

Police later identified the boy as Audrick Warren, 9.

The case is being worked as a death investigation.

