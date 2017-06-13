Police identify boy at center of Kansas City death investigation

Police have identified an 8-year-old boy who died in a Kansas City home Tuesday afternoon. The child has been identified as Audrick Warren. (Eddie E L Warren/Facebook)

Police have identified an 8-year-old boy who died in a Kansas City home Tuesday afternoon.

The child has been identified as Audrick Warren.

Officers responded to a call about a "non-breather" shortly after noon in the 5800 block of North London.

At the scene, crews from the Kansas City Fire Department pronounced the boy dead.

The case is being worked as a death investigation.

