Police identify boy at center of Kansas City death investigation

Police have identified an 8-year-old boy who died in a Kansas City home Tuesday afternoon. The child has been identified as Audrick Warren. (Eddie E L Warren/Facebook) Police have identified an 8-year-old boy who died in a Kansas City home Tuesday afternoon. The child has been identified as Audrick Warren. (Eddie E L Warren/Facebook)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police have identified an 8-year-old boy who died in a Kansas City home Tuesday afternoon.

The child has been identified as Audrick Warren.

Officers responded to a call about a "non-breather" shortly after noon in the 5800 block of North London. 

At the scene, crews from the Kansas City Fire Department pronounced the boy dead.

The case is being worked as a death investigation. 

