Former Army Sergeant and family receive mortgage free home in Le - KCTV5

Former Army Sergeant and family receive mortgage free home in Lee's Summit

Army Sergeant Oscar Smith and his family are now calling Lee's Summit home after receiving a gift of a lifetime - a mortgage-free home in honor of his service. (KCTV5)
Army Sergeant Oscar Smith and his family are now calling Lee's Summit home after receiving a gift of a lifetime - a mortgage-free home in honor of his service. 

Smith, along with his wife and five kids, arrived on Tuesday to see their new home for the first time.

“I still don’t believe it. I’m in shock. Seriously, I don’t believe it,” Smith said.

Smith deployed multiple times to both Iraq and Afghanistan in his 20 years of service.

He was honorably discharged in 2016, and suffers from PTSD and other injuries.

The donated home was gifted from non-profit organization, “Building Homes for Heroes”.

It’s meant to make his and his family’s life easier.

“It takes a lot of worry away from us,” said Smith's wife, Jennifer. “Now we can just spend time enjoying each other and not being away from each other anymore.”

Vicky Liu with Building Homes for Heroes says the nationwide organization gives mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families to help them rebuild their life.

They renovated the home that was given to them by JPMorgan Chase.

“This is our first home given in Missouri,” Liu said.

For Smith, he is grateful for a place to call home.

“If I had the chance to serve in the Army and go to Iraq and Afghanistan, I’d do it again. I loved it and I did it for my country. Thank you,” Smith said.

To date, Building Homes For Heroes has given homes and new opportunities to more than 100 families across the nation, along with Chase, who has donated more than 900 homes over the last six years.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

