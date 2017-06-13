University of Kansas establishes 'gender inclusive' housing dorm

The University of Kansas is establishing a Gender Inclusive Housing Community in one of its campus dorms.

Starting next year, one wing of Lewis Hall in Lawrence will house more than 20 students who signed up for the special housing.

There is already a wait list.

The gender-neutral housing is open to any student, but its intent is to meet the needs of transgender and gender non-conforming students.

Vanessa Delgado, coordinator for the university’s Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, said, “There are either men’s halls or women’s halls; men’s rooms or women’s rooms. There are a lot of students that we know don’t fit into those binary categories.”

Delgado told KCTV5 the university designated a few rooms last year for this purpose, but the demand is growing.

“It’s obviously a need. It’s obviously something students really want,” said Delgado.

Other students on campus said they support it.

“It’s making it so people can feel at home,” said junior Jeremy Day.

“I think it’s a very positive step forward, especially in the day and age we’re in and the political climate of the country,” said freshman Namoos Haider.

Freshman Buchi Mba said, “I think it’s really nice that people are being included in everything these days.”

According to the university’s housing page on its website, if a student would prefer to live in a standard residence hall that matches their gender identity and not their legal sex, that may be an option. Students can work one on one with housing management.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved