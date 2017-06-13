University of Kansas establishes 'gender inclusive' housing dorm - KCTV5

University of Kansas establishes 'gender inclusive' housing dorm

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

The University of Kansas is establishing a Gender Inclusive Housing Community in one of its campus dorms.

Starting next year, one wing of Lewis Hall in Lawrence will house more than 20 students who signed up for the special housing.

There is already a wait list.
The gender-neutral housing is open to any student, but its intent is to meet the needs of transgender and gender non-conforming students.

Vanessa Delgado, coordinator for the university’s Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, said, “There are either men’s halls or women’s halls; men’s rooms or women’s rooms. There are a lot of students that we know don’t fit into those binary categories.”

Delgado told KCTV5 the university designated a few rooms last year for this purpose, but the demand is growing.

“It’s obviously a need. It’s obviously something students really want,” said Delgado.

Other students on campus said they support it.

“It’s making it so people can feel at home,” said junior Jeremy Day.

“I think it’s a very positive step forward, especially in the day and age we’re in and the political climate of the country,” said freshman Namoos Haider.

Freshman Buchi Mba said, “I think it’s really nice that people are being included in everything these days.”

According to the university’s housing page on its website, if a student would prefer to live in a standard residence hall that matches their gender identity and not their legal sex, that may be an option. Students can work one on one with housing management.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kansas City restaurant owner accused of rape posts bond

    Kansas City restaurant owner accused of rape posts bond

    Monday, June 12 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-06-13 01:03:34 GMT
    Arturo CabralArturo Cabral
    The owner of a local Mexican restaurant is back out of jail.  Arturo Cabral was charged with raping two women in 2015 and 2016.  Cabral used to own El Patron on Southwest Boulevard. Prosecutors say they were both unconscious when they were attacked.  Court documents allege evidence obtained from a sexual assault examination the woman underwent at a hospital matched Cabral's DNA. Authorities allege the second sexual attack involved a 19-year-old woman last June...More >
    The owner of a local Mexican restaurant is back out of jail.  Arturo Cabral was charged with raping two women in 2015 and 2016.  Cabral used to own El Patron on Southwest Boulevard. Prosecutors say they were both unconscious when they were attacked.  Court documents allege evidence obtained from a sexual assault examination the woman underwent at a hospital matched Cabral's DNA. Authorities allege the second sexual attack involved a 19-year-old woman last June...More >

  • Murderer says 'It felt great' to kill

    Murderer says 'It felt great' to kill

     "I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...

    More >

     "I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...

    More >

  • 3 charged with murder in Lone Jack homicide, assault

    3 charged with murder in Lone Jack homicide, assault

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-13 21:33:39 GMT

    A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.

    More >

    A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.