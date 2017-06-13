KCK summer meal program to provide food for both children and ad - KCTV5

KCK summer meal program to provide food for both children and adults

The numbers are jarring.

Hundreds of children are going hungry right here in the Kansas City area.

In fact, NoKidHungry.org says more than 18 percent of people in Wyandotte County are unsure where their next meal will come from.

That’s why the KCK School District is teaming up with Humana and the Community Health Council of Wyandotte County to provide the free meals.

The program will not only feed students and children from ages 1-18, but will provide meals to the adults who bring them to the various locations.

Director of Nutrition Services for KCK Public Schools, Josh Mathiasmeier, said they expect to serve up more than 8,000 meals per day.

He said this is the first time they’ve been able to offer the meals to adults thanks to a grant.

“The school district serves a community and so our goal is to provide as many healthy meals and nutritious meals to our community as possible. So with this effort, we’re not only able to feed our students during the summer, but offer those meals to adults as well which is a great opportunity for everybody,” Mathiasmeier said.

There are a total of 45 locations where people can have breakfast lunch and snacks throughout the summer.

To find those locations, click here.

