Bonner Springs woman runs across country to promote pro-life

By Allyson Cook, Digital Producer
By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
Hoduski says she's taking on the difficult task to encourage women to choose life over abortion, no matter how hard the path might be.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A 23-year-old Bonner Springs woman is lacing up her running shoes and hitting the pavement for an epic run across the country.

Eight pairs of running shoes and 1,700 miles down, Anna Hoduski is running across America for a cause she feels passionate about.

Hoduski says she’s taking on the difficult task to encourage women to choose life over abortion, no matter how hard the path might be.

“The run is just basically symbolizing the importance and dedication it takes. Because raising a child or putting it up for adoption is going to be a really hard process and a really hard situation to go through,” says Hoduski. “But if you give them the courage and you give them the means to make it possible, they really will make the right decision when it comes time.”

Hoduski left Los Angeles last July and runs 10-20 miles a day, resuming from the exact footstep she left off on.

Along the way, she stops at churches, schools and other venues trying to encourage other pro-life advocates to support women who find themselves facing the tough choice.

Hoduski plans to run through Jefferson City, but probably won’t make it there until the end of the month. She has slowed down a bit due to a knee injury.

Her journey will end in Washington D.C. and she hopes to make it there by the end of the year or early January. 

