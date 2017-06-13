Former leader of Kansas City, KS health clinic running for Congress

"I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...More >
A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.More >
A man is recovering at a metro hospital after being shot during a break-in early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened about 12:49 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Park Avenue.More >
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >
Police in Trenton have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing man. Tanner Ward, 19, was last seen about 5 p.m. on Wednesday leaving his mother’s home, located in the 1200 block of E 12th Street.More >
A Harrisonville woman has a warning about who maybe on the other end of that random phone call after she almost lost hundreds of dollars.More >
A bipartisan group of six Missouri state senators is calling for a legislative investigation of Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.More >
An Ottawa man was charged in federal court Monday with attempted sex trafficking of a child. Michael David Mitchell, 63, was charged with one count of attempted sex trafficking of a child, six counts of electronic solicitation, one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of interstate travel to have sex with a minor.More >
