Former leader of Kansas City, KS health clinic running for Congress

Andrea Ramsey announced Tuesday that she will seek the Democratic nomination for the 3rd District seat now held by Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) -

The former president of a children's health clinic in the Kansas City area is running for Congress in Kansas.

Andrea Ramsey announced Tuesday that she will seek the Democratic nomination for the 3rd District seat now held by Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder.

Ramsey was until recently the president and board chairwoman for the Turner House Children's Clinic in Kansas City, Kansas. It serves about 6,000 mostly poor children a year.

The Leawood resident also has worked as an attorney and corporate executive.

Democrats are targeting Yoder because Hillary Clinton carried the district in last year's presidential race.

Other Democrats running are retired Army officer and Leawood resident Joe McConnell, Mission Woods businessman Jay Sidie and retired Lenexa electrical worker Reginald Marselus. Sidie was the Democratic nominee last year.

