Kansas husband who robbed bank to avoid wife given probation

Lawrence John Ripple (Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A 70-year-old man who said he robbed a Kansas City, Kansas, bank so he could get away from his wife has been sentenced.

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Lawrence John Ripple to probation.

Ripple went to the Bank of Labor - a block from the Kansas City, Kansas, police headquarters - last September and gave a note to a teller saying he had a gun and demanding money. After he was given money, Ripple waited for police.

Court records indicate Ripple wrote the robbery note in front of his wife and told her he would rather be in jail than at home.

The Kansas City Star reports Ripple told the judge Tuesday that heart surgery left him depressed and unlike himself before he robbed the bank.

