One dead following house fire at 134th, Walnut in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person has died following a house fire in Kansas City. 

Firefighters are on scene at East 134th Street and Walnut Street in South Kansas City. The fire started just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. 

The fire department received multiple 911 calls for the fire.  

Fire and smoke were showing from the back of the one-and-half story house when firefighters arrived on the scene.

