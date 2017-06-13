One dead following house fire at 134th, Walnut in Kansas City

One person has died following a house fire in Kansas City.

Firefighters are on scene at East 134th Street and Walnut Street in South Kansas City. The fire started just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fire department received multiple 911 calls for the fire.

Fire and smoke were showing from the back of the one-and-half story house when firefighters arrived on the scene.

