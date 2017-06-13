KCK food pantry still helps the hungry after break-in - KCTV5

KCK food pantry still helps the hungry after break-in

Posted: Updated:
By Allyson Cook, Digital Producer
After vandals tore through their food pantry over the weekend, a KCK church congregation is still finding a way help people in need. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

After vandals tore through their food pantry over the weekend, a KCK church congregation is still finding a way help people in need.

The Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church’s food pantry feeds dozens of families every month.

They were forced to shut down after all the damage had been done by the vandals.

However, thanks to the help from the congregation, the pantry reopened Tuesday at a temporary location at 32nd Street and Garfield Avenue.

Pastor Bryan Mann says a lot of people have been calling asking what they can do, but he says the pantry can’t accept donations because they have nowhere to store them.

“Right now, we’re on hold as far as physical donations,” Mann said. “Monetary donations that can go towards the future of the pantry, we can accept that. They can send those to the church.”

Mann says it’s still too dangerous for people to go inside the church.

Police are still looking for the vandals.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved

