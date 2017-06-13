Crumbling retaining wall in Leawood worries drivers

A crumbling retaining wall has drivers and the Leawood Public Works Department worried about falling rocks and safety in the area. (Kelli Taylor/ KCTV5)

A crumbling retaining wall has drivers and the Leawood Public Works Department worried about falling rocks and safety in the area.

The department has reduced traffic to one eastbound lane on the busy stretch of College Boulevard.

They said the wall started to collapse about three months ago.

Engineers looked at the wall, but couldn’t find the reason it failed. They say rain may have played a part in the deterioration.

The city originally planned to replace just the crumbling part of the wall, but last week the City Council approved an $875,000 contract to replace the entire wall between Overbrook Road and Tomahawk Creek Parkway.

The City Council is expected to waive the bidding process for construction next week.

They hope to start construction within three weeks. Once the projected is started, it’s expected to take 95 days to finish.

In the meantime, people who frequently drive this stretch of road are approaching it with caution.

