Crumbling retaining wall in Leawood worries drivers - KCTV5

Crumbling retaining wall in Leawood worries drivers

Posted: Updated:
By Allyson Cook, Digital Producer
Connect
By Kelli Taylor, News Reporter
Connect
The department has reduced traffic to one eastbound lane on the busy stretch of College Boulevard. (Kelli Taylor/ KCTV5) The department has reduced traffic to one eastbound lane on the busy stretch of College Boulevard. (Kelli Taylor/ KCTV5)
A crumbling retaining wall has drivers and the Leawood Public Works Department worried about falling rocks and safety in the area. (Kelli Taylor/ KCTV5) A crumbling retaining wall has drivers and the Leawood Public Works Department worried about falling rocks and safety in the area. (Kelli Taylor/ KCTV5)
LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -

A crumbling retaining wall has drivers and the Leawood Public Works Department worried about falling rocks and safety in the area.

The department has reduced traffic to one eastbound lane on the busy stretch of College Boulevard.

They said the wall started to collapse about three months ago.

Engineers looked at the wall, but couldn’t find the reason it failed. They say rain may have played a part in the deterioration.

The city originally planned to replace just the crumbling part of the wall, but last week the City Council approved an $875,000 contract to replace the entire wall between Overbrook Road and Tomahawk Creek Parkway.

The City Council is expected to waive the bidding process for construction next week.

They hope to start construction within three weeks. Once the projected is started, it’s expected to take 95 days to finish.

In the meantime, people who frequently drive this stretch of road are approaching it with caution. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kansas City restaurant owner accused of rape posts bond

    Kansas City restaurant owner accused of rape posts bond

    Monday, June 12 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-06-13 01:03:34 GMT
    Arturo CabralArturo Cabral
    The owner of a local Mexican restaurant is back out of jail.  Arturo Cabral was charged with raping two women in 2015 and 2016.  Cabral used to own El Patron on Southwest Boulevard. Prosecutors say they were both unconscious when they were attacked.  Court documents allege evidence obtained from a sexual assault examination the woman underwent at a hospital matched Cabral's DNA. Authorities allege the second sexual attack involved a 19-year-old woman last June...More >
    The owner of a local Mexican restaurant is back out of jail.  Arturo Cabral was charged with raping two women in 2015 and 2016.  Cabral used to own El Patron on Southwest Boulevard. Prosecutors say they were both unconscious when they were attacked.  Court documents allege evidence obtained from a sexual assault examination the woman underwent at a hospital matched Cabral's DNA. Authorities allege the second sexual attack involved a 19-year-old woman last June...More >

  • Murderer says 'It felt great' to kill

    Murderer says 'It felt great' to kill

     "I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...

    More >

     "I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...

    More >

  • Man, woman charged with murder in Lone Jack homicide, assault

    Man, woman charged with murder in Lone Jack homicide, assault

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 2:06 PM EDT2017-06-13 18:06:56 GMT

    A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.

    More >

    A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.