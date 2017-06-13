Missouri senators want investigation of governor - KCTV5

Missouri senators want investigation of governor

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
A bipartisan group of six Missouri state senators is calling for a legislative investigation of Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. (File photo)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

A bipartisan group of six Missouri state senators is calling for a legislative investigation of Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

A resolution filed by Kansas City Democratic Sen. Jason Holsman asks for an investigation of campaign use of a donor list from a charity that Greitens' helped found and that wasn't originally listed in campaign finance reports. Greitens' campaign was fined for failing to report use of the donor list. The charity helps veterans transition to the private-sector through volunteer work.

The senators also want to review a nonprofit that promotes Greitens' agenda and is not registered as a lobbying entity. The resolution also claims there is coordination between the nonprofit and the governor's office.

A spokesman for Greitens did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Holsman is joined by another Democrat and four Republicans.

