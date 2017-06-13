Man, woman charged with murder in Lone Jack homicide, assault - KCTV5

Man, woman charged with murder in Lone Jack homicide, assault

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Danielle Bell, 19, faces second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. (Jackson County Detention Center) Danielle Bell, 19, faces second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. (Jackson County Detention Center)
Raphael Corrioso, 23, faces second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. (Jackson County Detention Center) Raphael Corrioso, 23, faces second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. (Jackson County Detention Center)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.

Danielle Bell, 19, and Raphael Corrioso, 23, each face second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action charges. Prosecutors requested bonds of $150,000 for each of them.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, the Jackson County deputies responded to the scene of a reported shooting after a man flagged down a passing motorist.

The man said he had been shot and directed deputies to a building where they found the homicide victim, Rebecca Murphy. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies tracked Bell to a residence in Kansas City and stopped her along with Corrioso and another suspect.

Corrioso told deputies they confronted the victims about a plan to rob Bell.

The assault victim told deputies that Murphy was fighting with Bell when they were placed inside a vehicle. They were ordered into a residence in eastern Jackson County and told to undress and one of the men with Bell began to shoot. The assault victim ran outside and waited for several minutes before he flagged down a motorist. 

The case remains under investigation and more charges may be possible.

Previous coverage: Jackson County deputies discover woman dead in abandoned farmhouse

  Kansas City restaurant owner accused of rape posts bond

    The owner of a local Mexican restaurant is back out of jail.  Arturo Cabral was charged with raping two women in 2015 and 2016.  Cabral used to own El Patron on Southwest Boulevard. Prosecutors say they were both unconscious when they were attacked.  Court documents allege evidence obtained from a sexual assault examination the woman underwent at a hospital matched Cabral's DNA. Authorities allege the second sexual attack involved a 19-year-old woman last June...
  Murderer says 'It felt great' to kill

     "I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...

  Kansas City homeowner shot during break-in

    A man is recovering at a metro hospital after being shot during a break-in early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened about 12:49 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Park Avenue.

