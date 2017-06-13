Man, woman charged with murder in Lone Jack homicide, assault

A Kansas City man and woman face multiple felony counts after a man was found shot and a woman was found dead in an abandoned Lone Jack farm house.

Danielle Bell, 19, and Raphael Corrioso, 23, each face second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action charges. Prosecutors requested bonds of $150,000 for each of them.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, the Jackson County deputies responded to the scene of a reported shooting after a man flagged down a passing motorist.

The man said he had been shot and directed deputies to a building where they found the homicide victim, Rebecca Murphy. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies tracked Bell to a residence in Kansas City and stopped her along with Corrioso and another suspect.

Corrioso told deputies they confronted the victims about a plan to rob Bell.

The assault victim told deputies that Murphy was fighting with Bell when they were placed inside a vehicle. They were ordered into a residence in eastern Jackson County and told to undress and one of the men with Bell began to shoot. The assault victim ran outside and waited for several minutes before he flagged down a motorist.

The case remains under investigation and more charges may be possible.

Previous coverage: Jackson County deputies discover woman dead in abandoned farmhouse

