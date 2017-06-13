Ottawa man charged with attempted child sex trafficking

An Ottawa man was charged in federal court Monday with attempted sex trafficking of a child. (File)

An Ottawa man was charged in federal court Monday with attempted sex trafficking of a child.

Michael David Mitchell, 63, was charged with one count of attempted sex trafficking of a child, six counts of electronic solicitation, one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of interstate travel to have sex with a minor.

Mitchell told undercover investigators he was looking for a mother and children to enslave for sex and was willing to pay for it, claims a criminal complaint and affidavit.

In a text exchange with an undercover investigator posing as a woman with a daughter, Mitchell stated “I will take care of you, but it won’t be easy on either of you. I’m a sadist and enjoy inflicting pain. Neither of you will ever be allowed to say no to me.”

Mitchell agreed to a meeting at the Adams Mark Hotel in Kansas City, MO where he was arrested upon arrival.

If convicted, he faces a penalty of at least 10 years on the attempted sex trafficking count, up to five years on each electronic enticement count, no less than 10 years on the coercion and enticement count and up to 30 years on the interstate travel charge.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.