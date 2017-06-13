Midsize SUVs struggle in new IIHS headlight test - KCTV5

Midsize SUVs struggle in new IIHS headlight test

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested 37 mid-size SUVs and only two, the Volvo XC60 and the Hyundai Santa Fe, received a “good” rating. (AP) The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested 37 mid-size SUVs and only two, the Volvo XC60 and the Hyundai Santa Fe, received a “good” rating. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

If you have a new SUV your headlights are getting better, but experts say they still have a long way to go.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested 37 midsize SUVs and only two, the Volvo XC60 and the Hyundai Santa Fe, received a “good” rating.

“There are about 11 that have more than acceptable headlight ratings and all the rest are marginal or poor,” said the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s senior research engineer Matthew Brumbelow.

The difference between a Volvo XC60 and a Kia Sorento, which scored a “poor” rating, is that the driver of a Sorento can’t see a person on the roadway just 100 feet ahead or a pair of deer 200 feet away. A driver of a XC60 can see both clearly.

"I need adequate visibility if I'm going to see an obstacle or pedestrian and come to a stop in time," Brumbelow said.

Researchers also found a striking difference between similar models. The Hyundai Santa Fe Sport was given a poor rating compared to the Hyundai Santa Fe which received a good rating.

The institute started testing vehicle headlights last year and say automakers are listening to their findings.

“We see promising signs of improvement, but we know that there is a lot more to come,” Brumbelow said.

Car companies are now redesigning headlights for vehicles that will hit the road in the years to come, making sure the next midsize SUVs score better.

