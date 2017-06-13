Missouri man charged with trying to lure child into van - KCTV5

Missouri man charged with trying to lure child into van

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Police say someone supervising the 7-year-old stopped the child from getting into Kennedy's white van. (KCTV5) Police say someone supervising the 7-year-old stopped the child from getting into Kennedy's white van. (KCTV5)
CARTHAGE, MO (AP) -

A Missouri man who was awaiting sentencing for sodomizing two girls has been charged with attempting to lure a 7-year-old into his van with candy.

The Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/2rduYaq) reports that 43-year-old Mark Kennedy was charged last week with attempted kidnapping and child enticement. No attorney is listed for him for the latest charges in online court records.

Police say someone supervising the 7-year-old stopped the child from getting into Kennedy's white van.

Kennedy had been awaiting sentencing after entering an Alford plea to first-degree and second-degree statutory sodomy of a 10-year-old in 2014 and an 8-year-old in 2011. Under the plea, Kennedy didn't admit guilt but acknowledged he could be convicted.

Kennedy's sentencing hearing was scheduled for July 31. The bond for the new charges is $1 million, cash-only.

    The owner of a local Mexican restaurant is back out of jail.  Arturo Cabral was charged with raping two women in 2015 and 2016.  Cabral used to own El Patron on Southwest Boulevard. Prosecutors say they were both unconscious when they were attacked.  Court documents allege evidence obtained from a sexual assault examination the woman underwent at a hospital matched Cabral's DNA. Authorities allege the second sexual attack involved a 19-year-old woman last June...More >
    A man is recovering at a metro hospital after being shot during a break-in early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened about 12:49 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Park Avenue.

    A man is recovering at a metro hospital after being shot during a break-in early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened about 12:49 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Park Avenue.

    Police in Trenton have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing man. Tanner Ward, 19, was last seen about 5 p.m. on Wednesday leaving his mother’s home, located in the 1200 block of E 12th Street.

    Police in Trenton have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing man. Tanner Ward, 19, was last seen about 5 p.m. on Wednesday leaving his mother’s home, located in the 1200 block of E 12th Street.

