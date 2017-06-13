New chapter turning for Kansas City Library's southeast branch

The Kansas City Library's southeast branch hasn't had an upgrade since it was opened two decades ago. Now, it'll be getting more than just new carpet and a coat of fresh paint. (KCTV5)

One of Kansas City's public libraries will be turning the page into a new chapter.

The Kansas City Library's southeast branch hasn't had an upgrade since it was opened two decades ago. Now, it'll be getting more than just new carpet and a coat of fresh paint.

With one out of two phases already underway, library officials said the project should be complete this winter.

Upgrades include a new child and teen area with 5,000 new books to refresh its current aging collection. There will also be an addition of nearly 35 new computers, study rooms, and meeting rooms.

Also, the branch will now serve as the permanent location for the Kansas City Library’s Teen Digital Media Lab. It will have a sound studio with a primary focus on audio production, audio engineering, and robotics.

“There’s never been new carpet, there’s never been new paint,” said deputy director of library services, Joel Jones. “We’re also going to fix some of the utility things and some things on the outside that have rusted and so forth, and replace ceiling tiles and fix some leaks here and there also.”

The facility will remain open while undergoing construction except for a two week time period at the end of August.

