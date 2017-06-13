Burns & McDonnell release new poll results showing support for KCI proposal

First, respondents were asked if they support or oppose a new, single terminal airport at KCI. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV)

A new poll of Kansas City, MO residents, conducted by Burns & McDonnell, shows a majority would support the company’s plan to privately build and finance a new single-terminal KCI airport.

The survey of more than 1,000 Kansas City registered voters, conducted June 10 and 11, showed that a majority of voters were opposed to a new airport until learning the details of a privately financed, single-terminal concept submitted by Burns & McDonnell in May to Kansas City officials.



According to the survey, support is at 38 percent with 40 percent opposing; 22 percent of voters are unsure. After respondents learned additional details like private, local financing, and plans to preserve the existing convenience, support for a new single-terminal airport increased from 38 percent to 56 percent with 25 percent opposed and 19 percent unsure.

“We’re seeing confirmation of what we believed all along,” says Ray Kowalik, chairman and CEO, Burns & McDonnell. “Public support is there for a privately financed airport, built by Kansas City talent. The publicly financed option was and still is, a non-starter with voters. It’s the reason we haven’t moved forward with a new terminal at KCI over the past few years. This is exactly why we proposed an innovative solution that we think represents a major step forward for the region. This is the most encouraging data we’ve seen and we’re hopeful the momentum will build toward ultimate success at the ballot box.”

“Voters are smart. There is quite a bit of education left to be done on the merits of our proposal, but we believe there is a pathway forward,” Kowalik says. “Burns & McDonnell has supported the Kansas City community for 119 years. This is Kansas City’s next great project and we are confident it will be a winner in November.”

