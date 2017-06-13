Vandalized KCK church continues mission despite damage done

A Harrisonville woman has a warning about who maybe on the other end of that random phone call after she almost lost hundreds of dollars.More >
An Olathe man is being held in the Johnson County Jail for allegedly threatening another man with a machete.More >
A man is recovering at a metro hospital after being shot during a break-in early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened about 12:49 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Park Avenue.More >
Michael Holmes, 27, was found shot about 11 p.m. inside a home in the 4200 block of Monroe Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later.More >
Authorities were at Pierson Park this morning looking for someone who may have drowned in the lake there.More >
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a 10-year-old Colorado girl.More >
