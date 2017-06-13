Vandalized KCK church continues mission despite damage done

After vandals tore through a metro church over the weekend, the congregation is finding a way to continue their mission of helping those in need.

Thousands of dollars were reported in damage at the Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Pastor Bryan Mann says vandals spent hours inside the church, damaging every room.

While Mann was devastated by the break-in, what hurt his church the most was the damage done in the church pantry, which the church uses to feed dozens of families every month.

"It's heartbreaking," Mann said. "I just broke down in tears when I looked at all of the mess there."

But on Tuesday, Mann and his congregation say they are not letting those criminals stop them from hosting their monthly food giveaway.

Harvesters will be bringing in a semi-truck full of food to give away.

Mann says lots of people have been calling and asking what they can do to help. He says the church can’t take a lot of donations because they have nowhere to store them.

The pastor says everything in the church is contaminated while they clean it.

Due to the contamination, Tuesday’s food pantry will be held at Central States Conference Youth Center, located at 32nd Street and Garfield Avenue.

The pantry will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We never did think about stopping food donation,” Mann said. “We just knew we had to find another location. We called our headquarters. They said absolutely.”

Pastor Mann says he'll be busy doing what clean-up he can, but the church doesn't want to get ahead of themselves while they wait for the insurance company to assess the damage.

Police are still trying to track down the people responsible for the mess.

