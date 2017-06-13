Trenton police issue Endangered Person Advisory for missing man - KCTV5

Trenton police issue Endangered Person Advisory for missing man

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Authorities say Ward left his mother’s home on foot, saying that he would be back shortly but did not return. (Trenton Police) Authorities say Ward left his mother’s home on foot, saying that he would be back shortly but did not return. (Trenton Police)
TRENTON, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Trenton have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing man.

Tanner Ward, 19, was last seen about 5 p.m. on Wednesday leaving his mother’s home, located in the 1200 block of E 12th Street.

Ward is described as 6-foot 2-inches tall and 165 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and wearing a gray t-shirt, dark blue form-fitting jeans and black Vans tennis shoes. He also has a tattoo of a sailboat on his right palm.

Authorities say Ward left his mother’s home on foot, saying that he would be back shortly but did not return. 

Ward does have ties to the Kansas City area.

Anyone with information about Ward or his whereabouts is asked to call the Trenton Police Department (660) 359-5557.

